The World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly recommended Pfizer’s antiviral drug – a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir – to treat Covid-19. Sold under the name Paxlovid, the drug has been touted by the WHO as the best choice for high-risk patients so far.

However, the lack of transparency in bilateral agreements made by the manufacturer and the need for rapid and accurate testing before drug administration has become a major challenge for low- and middle-income countries, points out the health authority.

The recommendation is based on data from clinical trials involving 3,078 patients. The risk of hospitalization was reduced by 85% with treatment, reports the Organization.

However, there is an obstacle for poorer countries: the drug can only be administered in the early stages of covid-19, which makes mass testing essential for its effectiveness, with low-income countries having a testing rate equivalent to one eightieth. from rich countries.

The WHO said it was “extremely concerned” that, as with vaccines against Covid-19, the poorest countries will be punished and enter the back of the queue for access to treatment.

With the lack of transparency in the agreements, public health institutions are unable to accurately assess the availability of the drug on the market, says the WHO. In addition, an agreement between Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool limits the number of countries that can benefit from the drug’s genetic production, the organization says. “The original product, sold under the name Paxlovid, will be included on the WHO pre-qualification list today, but generic products are not yet available from quality-assured sources.”

In a note, the WHO “strongly” recommends that Pfizer make its agreements and prices more transparent and that it expand the geographic scope so that more generic producers can manufacture the drug and make it available at an affordable price.

As for remdesivir, the WHO updated its recommendation. Now, the guidance is that the drug is used in patients with mild or moderate covid-19 and at high risk of hospitalization.

