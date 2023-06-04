Club América is one of the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer, which is why it usually has great soccer players, the best on the market, and in that sense there are times when it has to protect its assets against the economic power of Northern teams.
Currently, with the recent arrival of Fernando Ortiz to Club de Fútbol Monterrey, the rumor began to spread that the ‘tano‘ would have requested the signing of the Chilean international Diego Valdes to reinforce the Gang and, in that sense, the cream-blue team had to resort to ‘armoring’ their player to avoid an exit and reinforce a direct rival who competes for the championship.
In this way, Club América recognizes the value of the South American and has assigned him an exit clause of 18 million dollarsa considerable sum even for the teams of the Nuevo León region, but too heavy to face for any Mexican soccer team.
In order to be able to get hold of the services, according to information from bolavipthe albiazul team would try to propose an exchange to the capitalists, since they would consider including the Chilean defender sebastian vegasmultifunctional who can play as a central defender or as a left winger, positions in which they intend to strengthen themselves.
It should be remembered that both Valdes as Vegas They came to Mexican soccer from the Italian Audax of your country, when Monarchs Morelia he took their services a few years ago when they were starting their careers.
