This Barcelona is a roller. After the signings that President Laporta has made, this team is ready to fight for everything. Xavi has a range of possibilities to prepare his matches. Any eleven that Tarrassa’s put to play is the gala, despite the fact that he did not go out to play with his best weapons in defense. Eric García, Sergi Roberto and Baldé had opportunities.
In just ten minutes Lewandowski, Pedi and Dembélé made it 3-0 on the scoreboard. The figure of the Pole stood out for the one above the rest. He is a unique player who is going to give Xavi all the solutions he needed, especially when playing with his back to goal, he is capable of playing with his back and holding the ball or prolonging the play himself. The leap in quality that he has given is immense, with Ousmane plugged in and Raphinha in ”crack” mode, this team is something else. The first half ended 4-0 with two shots at the post that could have made it 5-0.
The changes came at the halfway point and Xavi turned half the team around. Jordi Alba, Piqué, Nico, Kessié, De Jong, Aubameyang and Ansu Fati came on to give Barcelona a new face and after 5 minutes Aubameyang made it 5-0 and Frenkie in the final minutes of the game scored the sixth to put the finishing touch to the match. The team left very good feelings but not everything should be a party in Can Barca, not every day they will have such placid games.
The match marked the return of Dani Alves to the Camp Nou after leaving the club a few months ago. Prior to the match, the Brazilian winger dedicated a letter to the Blaugrana club and sent a message to the Barça fans.
Barcelona will debut next Saturday August 13 in LaLiga against Rayo Vallecano.
