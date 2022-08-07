ABC: 69% of Americans say the US economy is deteriorating

More than two-thirds of US residents believe that the economic situation in the country is deteriorating, according to a survey by the sociological service Ipsos and the television company ABC News. The data was published on the official website ABC news.

The study, which included 665 American adults, found that 69 percent of those surveyed said the United States economy was deteriorating. In turn, improvements were noticed by 12 percent of residents, and 18 percent of Americans did not see any changes at all. Such a high rate of discontent has not been recorded since the economic crisis in 2008, when 82 percent of those who voted were of this opinion, the author of the material reports.

The poll also revealed Americans’ dissatisfaction with US President Joe Biden’s work to restore the economy. “American views on how Biden is handling the economic recovery remain predominantly negative and largely unchanged from a similar poll in early June, with only 37 percent of Americans approving of the president’s performance and 62 percent disapproving,” writes ABC.

At the end of July, Biden said that the American economy is on the right track. He also commented on the decline in the country’s GDP, calling it no surprise that the economy slowed down after last year’s historic growth and the recovery of jobs that were lost during the pandemic.