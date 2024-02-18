DirectChronicle

Any match between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid is synonymous with intensity, tension and classic. The Colchoneras wanted to take revenge for the culé victory in the first leg in which Alexia Putellas – now in the eye of the hurricane after her call-up to Spain – became the Barça club's top scorer. The opportunity for the red and whites was clear: the calendar weighs on Barça's legs, and last Wednesday they stumbled against Levante in what was the first draw for the culés in 80 games played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. But the team led by Jonatan Giráldez drew on its remaining reserves and faced the red-and-white power with more vehemence to return to the path of victory on the eighteenth day of the F League (2-0).

FCBF FC Barcelona Women 2 Cata Coll, Ingrid Engen, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Lucy Bronze, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Clàudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo, Esmee Brugts and Caroline Graham Hansen See also This is the profile of Daniel Ruiz, one of the best midfielders in Colombian soccer ATMF Atlético de Madrid Women 0 Lola Gallardo, Sheila García, Carmen Menayo, Cinta Rodríguez, Ainhoa ​​Moraza, Gaby García, Vilde Bøe Risa, Xènia Pérez, Ludmila, Rasheedat Ajibade and Eva Navarro Goals 1-0 min. 38: Salma Paralluelo. 2-0 min. 75: Vicky López. Referee Olatz Rivera Olmedo Yellow cards Lucy Bronze (min. 44) and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (min. 54)

The silence – despite the 5,289 people who filled the Johan Cruyff stands in the best opening of the season – tenses the atmosphere of a match that promised – and served – intensity. Respect between both teams was planted on the pitch: both knew that the game could go wrong for either of them at any time and in any way. Therefore, Barcelona tried to intercept balls in the center of the field and in defense, and tried to do so in attack through the wings of Ona Batlle and Graham Hansen, but without finding the goal under the sticks of a decisive Lola Gallardo.

Atlético came out electric, forcing hand-to-hand duels, making one of Claudia Pina's shin guards fly off, and Ajibade involuntarily trampling on the chest of captain Patri Guijarro. The colchoneras repeated the formula from the first leg: retreat energetically to defend, come out with everything in attack with quick transitions. But Barcelona relied on memory and successfully adapted to the rhythm set by their rival until they felt comfortable. Aitana Bonmatí ended the thickness on the field, and the presence of the red and white players on the Barça field began to fade.

And with a recovery shared between Hansen and Patri Guijarro and a pass from the young Esmee Brugts to the sprinter Salma Paralluelo, the match got unstuck: the Zaragoza international scored, with temperance and calmness, her ninth goal this season in the League a few minutes before the break. In the second half, Atlético no longer found an opportunity, not even with the departure of ex-Azulgrana Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic from the bench. And Barcelona continued in its tireless search for second. There was no more silence in the Johan: the fans cheered on their team, and the very young Vicky López – called up with the senior team for the Nations League – did the honors with another goal. The subsidiary player moved freely around the field, already accustomed to wearing the first team's shirt.

The victory restores the tranquility – which they never completely lost – of Barcelona in the League, undisputed leaders with 52 points. While the team led by Manolo Cano is moving away from Europe: they occupy fifth position in the table, seven points from the places with a ticket to the Champions League, and 20 from the first position.

