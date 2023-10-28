PreviousDirect

The locals won with an early goal from Ilkay Gündogan, who took advantage of a mistake by the rival defense in the first minutes of the first half. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are playing at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. Both teams arrive at the Clásico looking to stay in the dispute for the league leadership, which is currently in the hands of Girona. In the run-up to the match, Xavi Hernández was able to recover Lewandowski, Raphinha and Koundé, players who were out due to injury and who seemed unlikely to be part of the squad for today. On the other hand, Real Madrid also confirmed during the week that Jude Bellingham was feeling well ahead of this match, so a game of many emotions is expected, where the new faces will seek to begin to write down their names in the history of the Classic .

1 Ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Íñigo Martínez, A. Christensen, Alex Balde, Gündogan, Gavi, Cancelo, Fermín López, Ferrán Torres and João Félix 0 Arrizabalaga, Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goals 1-0 min. 6: Gundogan. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano Yellow cards Fermín López (min. 17) and Ferrán Torres (min. 46)

Go to start Camavinga enters for Mendy The winger leaves injured and is replaced by his teammate Camavinga, who will play on the left wing. Double opportunity for Barcelona Ball hit the post by Íñigo Martínez and then a good save by Kepa against Araujo's shot. Barcelona, ​​close to achieving the second goal of the classic, which would leave Madrid very shaken. First option for Madrid Notice from Madrid in the second half. A good pass from Valverde to Rodrygo almost became the tying goal. The Brazilian shot high in a good play by Madrid. The second part begins. Barcelona, ​​1-Madrid, 0 The second half begins without changes in either team and with Joselu and Modric doing warm-up exercises in Madrid.

