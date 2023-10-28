Golf | Sami Välimäki is chasing victory in the race of the European tour – second before the final round

Sami Välimäki has played strongly in Qatar.

Finnish golfer Sami Välimäki is in second place in the men’s European tour competition organized in Qatar before the final day of the competition. Välimäki has played all three rounds with a score of 67 (5 under par) and with a total score of -15 is only one stroke away from the Spanish leader From Jorge Campillo.

of Scotland Robert MacIntyre is in third place, a stroke away from Välimäki.

The third round had to be interrupted on Saturday due to darkness, when some of the top players had only a couple of holes to play. Among other things, Campillo’s competition day was interrupted after 17 holes.

The competition organized in Doha has gone excellently for the Finns. Tapio Pulkanen shares eighth place with a total score of –11, and Kalle Samoa is tied for 21st place with a result of -8.

Välimäki, 25, has won one European tour competition in his career. The Finn was number one in the March 2020 competition held in Oman.