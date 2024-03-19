During a brief closed session, the prosecution team expressed its objection to this request, attributing the reason to the high risk of escape.

In turn, Alves's lawyer, Ines Guardiola, said that her client, who has been detained since January 2023, has already served a quarter of the sentence issued to him in February, and confirmed that he will not attempt to escape, according to judicial sources.

The defense team also proposed depositing 50,000 euros or even withdrawing the player’s passports, according to the same sources.

The same sources added that Alves (40 years old), who appeared via video technology from his prison in Barcelona where he is being held, assured the judges that he would not escape if he obtained this release, and added that he believes in justice.

The judges' decision can be made public relatively quickly.

On the other hand, the appeals filed by the prosecution and Alves regarding the same ruling will be issued later and through another court.

Alves was sentenced on February 22 to 4 and a half years in prison, in addition to paying 150,000 euros to his victim, for raping a young woman in December 2022 in a nightclub in Barcelona.

The court imposed Alves under supervision for five years after his release, and prevented him from approaching the victim for 9 and a half years.

The prosecution had demanded a nine-year prison sentence for the three-time Champions League winner, followed by 10 years of probation.