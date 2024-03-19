This Sunday we experienced the first massive class of ballet in the Zócalo of the Mexico City, directed by the renowned Mexican dancer Elisa Carrillo Cabreramotivating 5 thousand dancers, small and large, to take out their leotards and tutus and break the world record with this event.

The appointment was at 9:00 a.m. as part of the “Time for Women. Festival for Equality 2024”within the framework of the commemoration of International Women's Day.

If you live outside CDMX or were not able to attend, don't miss the experience reviving the class thanks to the Secretary of Culture of Mexico City, the agency that broadcast the event live.

Elisa Carrillo, in charge of the master class, originally from Texcoco in the State of Mexico, is a dancer and ambassador of culture in Mexico. She is currently the Primera Ballerina at the Staatsballett Berlin, one of the ten most recognized ballet companies in the world.

Break record

The head of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres Guadarrama, announced that the first Mass Ballet Class in the capital's Zócalo managed to bring together more than 5 thousand attendees, thus establishing a world record in this type of events.

The massive class included not only ballet exercises, but also choreographic montages such as “Multiplicidad Formas de Silencio y Vacío” by Nacho Duato, and “México en la Piel.”

Furthermore, it had the participation of prominent artists such as pianist Nodira Burchanowa and cellist William Molina, as well as dancers from the National Dance Company.

The Staatsballett Berlin principal dancer thanked the CDMX Government and closed the class with a few words for the new generations: “Don't forget to allow the art and beauty of dance to be part of your life.”

