Of course, the Spanish teams they have not come out too well in the draws of European competitions that have just taken place in Switzerland. A clear example is Barcelona, condemned to Europa League after leading carried out one of the worst group stages in the Champions League in its history.
The possible rivals in the sixteenth of the Catalans were those who they had finished second in the group in the Europa League. There was two ‘coconuts’ to avoid and they were both the Italian teams. On the one hand the Lazio and on the other the Naples. Well, they will be the parthenopeans those who face to Xavi’s team as of February.
A priori is superior the Barcelona. Nevertheless, seeing the mood and form of the Catalans, this statement is highly in doubt. Without going further, yesterday they could not get past the tie against Osasuna (2-2). They only have 1 victory away from home in 6 league games and they are in the round of 16 with just 24 points, to 18 of the leadership.
But this we already knew. Naples is a team that started as a shot in Serie A this course, with 11 wins and 1 draw in the first 12 games. However, since then the bloc led by Spalletti has plummeted. Three defeats and two draws to stay fourth, 4 points behind the leadership of the Inter de Milan.
In Europa League they qualified like seconds in a very tough group. All thanks to a victory suffered against him Leicester (3-2) on the last matchday. However, they are far from the football level that they wore a month ago.
Insigne, Lozano, Osimehn or the fireproof Mertens are the main dangers of this team. A team in which the form state of Fabián marks the moment a bit where they are. It’s your thermometer. As Barcelona is, the truth is that They don’t even seem favorites to pass.
It will also depend on a little how they both get to the tie, for which there are still two months. Naples wants to bet very hard on a competition that he won more than 30 years ago from the hand of Maradona, idol in these two teams. What is clear is that neither Xavi nor the Catalans have that pinch of luck sometimes so necessary,
