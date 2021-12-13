The editors of the fashion portal Who What Wear have found a worthy replacement for the five ridiculous fashion trends of 2022. The relevant material appeared on website editions.

The stylists analyzed the shows of the spring-summer collections of 2022, as well as photos of fashion bloggers on Instagram, and offered an alternative to the popular, but impractical trends that will be relevant in the coming year. So, instead of low-rise jeans that returned from the 2000s, experts advise purchasing high-waisted trousers. According to them, such a model will be appropriate in the wardrobe at any time.

Also, instead of micro bags, it is recommended to look at roomy tote bags, while uncomfortable thigh-length boots should be replaced by low-heeled boots. It is noted that such shoes are easy to combine with different looks, in contrast to the first option.

Popular among bloggers, jersey tops with neckline cutouts and thin shoulder straps can be replaced with comfortable tops made of the same material, but with a square neckline and long sleeves, according to fashion experts.

At the same time, stylists advise buying classic models with buttons instead of a partially revealing cardigan in the spirit of the Jacquemus brand. In this case, it is worth making a choice in favor of bright or pastel colors and different textures.

In August, a journalist for the Who What Wear portal shared a way to look “expensive” without big expenses. Maxine Eggenberger stated that faux and virgin wool knitted trouser suits are ideal for this purpose. In her opinion, such outfits look appropriate both during public outings and as home clothes.