Barcelona(dpa)

FC Barcelona confirmed its understanding of the decision of its former Argentine star, Lionel Messi, not to return to the Catalan club, and to move to Inter Miami. And Barcelona stated in a statement on its official website: “On Monday, the fifth of June, Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and representative, informed Barcelona President Joan Laporta of Lionel’s decision to move to Inter Miami … despite Barcelona making an offer in light of Barcelona and Lionel Messi’s desire to For the player to wear the team shirt again. The statement added, “Laporta understood the matter and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a competition with fewer requirements, away from the lights and pressure he was exposed to over the past years.”

The statement indicated: “Laporta and Jorge Messi agreed to work together to promote a decent tribute ceremony by Barcelona fans to the player who was, is and will continue to be loved by Barcelona.”

Messi announced his move to American Inter Miami, in an interview with the Spanish newspapers “Mundo Deportivo” and “Sport” on Wednesday evening. Messi said, “I made the decision. I’m going to Miami… I didn’t finish it 100%. I miss some things, but we decided to move on.” Former England captain David Beckham owns the MLS club. The Florida-based club sacked its coach and former colleague Beckham in Manchester United and England, Phil Neville, against the background of the team’s presence in the fifteenth place in the eastern group of the tournament, but the club continues its pursuit with great ambition. Messi was also associated with returning to his former club, Barcelona, ​​​​but confirmed that things did not go well, and that he would go to America for a new challenge. “If things didn’t go well with Barcelona, ​​I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the limelight and think more about my family,” Messi said.

He continued, “I really wanted and was excited to return to Barcelona, ​​​​but after what I went through before when I left the club, I did not want to go through the same situation again, and to leave my fate and future in the hands of others.” Messi said: “I have heard that they have to sell players and reduce the wages of others, and in fact I did not want that to happen, or to take responsibility for something like this.”

Last week, Paris Saint-Germain announced Messi’s departure from the team, and it was reported that he had received an offer of 400 million euros to move to Saudi Arabia. Messi revealed that his heart was pushing him to return to the “Camp Nou”, but he was afraid that this step would cause more crises, as happened last time … explaining: “I wanted to search for something else and a little mental comfort.”

He added, “I had offers from other European clubs, but I did not want to discuss that because my thought was about going to Barcelona … If things did not go well with Barcelona, ​​after analyzing, I saw that I would leave European football, after winning.” The World Cup, which is what I needed to finish my career. “I would like to go and live in the United States differently and enjoy more everyday life with the same responsibility to win, to do things well, with more peace of mind,” the Argentine star explained.

For its part, the American League welcomed Messi’s decision. And the league said in a statement: “We are very pleased after Messi announced that he will move to Inter Miami and the American League this summer.” She added, “Although work is still underway to formally end the agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the best footballers in history to our tournament.”

Although he did not return to Barcelona as a player, Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, intends to return to the city with his family… “Of course, I would like to be close to the club in the future, and more than that, I will live in Barcelona, ​​it is one of the things For my family, my wife and my children.” And he added, “I hope, I do not know when, but one day, that I can contribute something to the club and provide assistance, because it is the club that I love as I always say … I appreciate the love of people during my career, and I would love to be here again.”