Maria Sharapova has had many lives. She was a prodigy capable of winning Wimbledon at 17 by beating Serena Williams, double queen at Roland Garros and champion at the US Open. Maria and Serena, a dualism that has marked women’s tennis for years, always on the hunt for stars, for characters capable of holding up the scene. Once retired from tennis, the former world number 1 and five-time Grand Slam champion has remained a keen observer of her sport. She is dedicated to business, from fashion (she is on Moncler’s board), to fitness and beauty, and is the mother of Theodore, whom she had with her partner Alexander Gilkes 11 months ago.