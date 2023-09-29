The judge investigating the Negreira case ordered the Civil Guard this Thursday to search the offices of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), in the Madrid municipality of Las Rozas, and accused FC Barcelona of bribery, suspecting that the club could have paid for “desired arbitration effects.”

Agents from the Economic and Technological Crimes Group of the Barcelona Judicial Police Unit broke into the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in search of documentation related to Barça’s payments to former vice president of the committee José María Enríquez Negreira.

In parallel with the search, the investigating judge has issued an order in which he charges a crime of bribery to the directors of FC Barcelona investigated in the case, as well as the club itself as a legal entity, in addition to the former vice president of the CTA José María Enriquez Negreira and his son.

Sevilla’s controversial decision

Outrage and rejection of the practices carried out by former FC Barcelona leaders charged in the Negreira case

Hours before the start of the match between Barcelona and Sevilla on matchday 8 of the Spanish League, The Sevillian team decided to suspend the protocol acts with the board of directors of the Catalan club for the scandal in the Negreira case.

The visiting team ‘showed total indignation’ and rejected the facts for which they are accusing Barcelona, ​​who would have carried out some actions that violated fair play.

“Outrage and rejection at the practices carried out by former FC Barcelona leaders charged in the Negreira case,” explained the Andalusian team.

For this reason, Sevilla decided to leave president Joan Laporta standing and to the board of directors of the Catalan team. The Sevillian leaders will not be in the Montjuic stadium box as a form of protest.

Harsh statement from Barcelona

The so-called Negreira case cannot serve as an excuse for such actions

FC Barcelona came out to reject Sevilla’s decision through an official statement in which they attacked the club and its leaders for and announced their absence in the Box in today’s match. Barcelona understands that this is an attack against the Catalan institution and an unacceptable offense.

“The so-called Negreira case cannot serve as an excuse for such actions, since the judicial procedure is in a very premature investigation phase and The positioning of Sevilla FC clearly prejudges facts that, in no case, and in none of its preliminary and hypothetical classifications, are accredited”, he indicated.

FC Barcelona, ​​in the Champions League.

And I add: “Barcelona understands that this is an attack against the Catalan institution and an unacceptable offense. “The club considers all relations with the Sevilla institution broken, as long as it does not rectify its current position.”

With information from EFE

