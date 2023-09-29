PlayStation Portal it could go better than expected at launch, at least in Japan where already i pre-orders seem to have recorded a lot of money out at various retailers, which suggests a good start for Sony’s particular portable device.
Obviously the question is not precisely indicative, because it could simply be linked to a low quantity of units allocated for reservation awaiting the launch, but at least it means that the machine has not exactly gone unnoticed at least in Japan.
Based on what was reported by various sources, including the user Genki_JPN, who often collects information on the Japanese market, it seems that approximately 12 hours after the opening of pre-orders the consoles are no longer available at retailers major retailers.
Will PlayStation Portal be better than expected?
PlayStation Portal did not receive a particularly warm welcome upon its announcement, as it is a very particular device: instead of being a real portable console, it is a machine designed to work in streaming.
Its use is therefore much more limitedas it requires the possession of a PS5 to be able to function in remote play mode, therefore it presents itself as a “niche” machine, so to speak, although the PlayStation user base is now so large as to make the definition misleading.
Based on the first data, it is possible that PlayStation Portal is destined to make interesting numbers, considering these first results on pre-orders emerging from Japan for the moment. Meanwhile, reservations are also open in Italy.
