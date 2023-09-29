PlayStation Portal it could go better than expected at launch, at least in Japan where already i pre-orders seem to have recorded a lot of money out at various retailers, which suggests a good start for Sony’s particular portable device.

Obviously the question is not precisely indicative, because it could simply be linked to a low quantity of units allocated for reservation awaiting the launch, but at least it means that the machine has not exactly gone unnoticed at least in Japan.

Based on what was reported by various sources, including the user Genki_JPN, who often collects information on the Japanese market, it seems that approximately 12 hours after the opening of pre-orders the consoles are no longer available at retailers major retailers.