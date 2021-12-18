Marc-André Ter Stegen is going through one of his worst moments since he arrived at Barcelona in 2014. The German’s performance has declined this season and he is reaping his worst numbers as a Barça player. So much so that the goalkeeper has received criticism for his performances, especially after the defeat against Bayern Munich that cost him elimination in the Champions League, and there was even speculation about his possible sale at the end of the season.
But all that has been left behind and Ter Stegen will stay at Barça whatever happens. As reported by the newspaper SportFrom the club they would have already told the goalkeeper that it is non-transferable and for Xavi it is a fundamental piece of his new project, so except for a twist in the script, he will not leave Barcelona in the summer market.
Ter Stegen still has a contract with Barcelona until June 2025 and the club has no intention of letting him leave early and they will not hear offers for him as they trust that he can reverse the situation and return to his best level.
The German missed the start of the season after undergoing surgery for his knee problems last May. So far this season he has participated in 20 games with Barcelona in which he has conceded 25 goals, figures that are far below the level that we were accustomed to.
