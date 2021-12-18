Home » Tv ” College 6: the best and worst of the 1977 class

The sixth edition of “Il Collegio”, set in 1977, ended in the past few hours. A season characterized by protagonists with very intense life stories as well as numerous criticisms from some fans who believe that the format should be renewed. But how did the final exams go? Here is who was promoted, who rejected and who elected best of the year.

Also this sixth edition de The college ended making a lot of discussion for the exploits made by young and unruly pupils but also for the criticisms to the format labeled by many as now “to be renewed”. However, in the last episode the final results were communicated which saw almost the entire class promoted, or rather, those who remained, considering the two retreats, Sveva Accorrà and Gaia Cascino, and expelled them Davide Maroni, Simone Casadei, Alessandro Giglio and Federico Cangiano. Despite this, among those left there was someone who did not make it through the year. We are talking about Davide Cresta, the last to join the school of Il Collegio, who was not admitted to the oral exam. Cresta was therefore expelled. An end that was also about to risk Vincenzo Rubino, who was admitted to the oral exams with 5 in mathematics and 5 in Italian.

The best of the year

But who were the best of the 1977 course? Despite the punishment consisting in the zeroing of his grade point average after the exchange of clothes between males and females, Maria Sofia Pia Federico she was the best of her class among girls. The very young was promoted with honors. To keep her company, among the boys of the course, Edoardo Lo Faso. He too achieved the coveted goal of promotion with honors. Maria Sofia Pia Federico and Edoardo Lo Faso they were at the center of a ship that particularly involved the public from home who passionately follow the Rai 2 show. A program that should return next year as well. And who knows if the Dean Bosisio, the Professors and all the Overseers will also return for the seventh edition?