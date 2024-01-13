He Barcelona defends his title on Sunday in the final of the Spain Supercup in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) in a reissue of the one disputed a year ago against a real Madrid who will seek to make up for the defeat suffered then.

The Spanish classic that will define the champion of the Super Cup It will take place this Sunday from 2 pm (Colombian time) and will be broadcast on DirecTV.

“Last year was a final in which we were very good, in which we were superior. We hope to be able to repeat it,” said the captain of the team this Saturday at a press conference. Barça, Sergi Roberto.

The Barça team suffered on Thursday to get their pass against a Osasuna which once again showed the difficulties of Barça to close a match that he widely dominated.

Control of the ball is the Barça key to try to repeat victory over the Real Madrid, whom he beat 3-1 in January 2023 in the Saudi capital. “We have to try to play a great game, impose our personality, our way of playing and dominate the ball,” he said. Xavi in the stadium Al-Awwal, where the final will be held on Sunday.

The Barça coach will not be able to count on the meeting with the Brazilian winger Raphinha, who suffered a muscle injury in the match against Osasuna. On the other hand, Xavi once again has at his disposal Pedri, who had a few minutes against the Navarrese team praised by the Barça coach.

“With Pedri everything becomes clear,” he said after that match, before specifying this Saturday that “he is 100%.” Pedri, who received the medical discharge that same Thursday from the muscle injury he suffered on December 19, could enter the Barça eleven on Sunday.

The Catalan team is confident that, like last year, repeating their victory in the final will serve to relaunch their campaign. But the objective is predicted to be complicated in the face of real Madrid that on Wednesday they won 5-3 against Atlético de Madrid in the stadium Al-Awwal, which will also host Sunday's clash.

Bellingham scored his first goal in a classic.

The white team ended up imposing its best physique in a demanding match that was decided in extra time. “We are fine, there is peace in the team, the players have recovered or will recover until tomorrow's game,” he said. Ancelotti this Saturday.

Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde They ended the game injured, but on Friday they were with their teammates in the team's training at the facilities of the Al-Nassr, The team of Cristiano Ronaldo. Only Dani Carvajal He worked out in the gym, but “he's fine, he needed one more day of rest, he's not like young people, but he can play without problems,” he said. Ancelotti.

The match is presented as a revenge for the real Madrid after the poor image offered a year ago in the defeat againstl Barcelona. Winning would be “a big blow, you start by winning the first title of the season,” the captain recalled this Saturday. Nacho Fernandez.

Photo: Rodrigo Jimenez. Efe

Without the injured Thibaut Courtoisthe doubt focuses on the goal after Kepa's irregular performance against the Athletic. Ancelotti, who always remains cryptic on this topic, could choose to give way to Lunin. “I feel like I can't choose a starter and a replacement,” he said this Saturday.

The match is also the opportunity for the Italian coach to equalize Zinedine Zidane as the club's second most successful coach with 11 trophies. The Italian won four titles in his first stage as Merengue coach (2013-2015), to which he has added another six since his return in 2021 to remain just one title away from Zidane.

A new victory on Sunday would equal him with the Frenchman, which would only leave him ahead of Miguel Muñoz, who won 14 titles with him Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

Possible formations

Real Madrid: Kepa – Carvajal, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy – Tchuaméni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham – Vinicius, Rodrygo. Coach Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Barcelona: Iñaki Peña – Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Balde – Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto, Gündogan, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski. DT Xavi Hernández.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

