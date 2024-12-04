Barça announced this Wednesday that it will hold an extraordinary general assembly next Saturday, December 21 at 10:30 a.m. on the first call – and at 11:00 a.m. on the second call – to vote on the new agreement reached with Nike. This has been decided by the board of directors of the Barça entity, meeting in an extraordinary manner today.

Once again, its format will once again be telematic. The table will be set up in the Auditori 1899 room, within the Spotify Camp Nou facilities. The date of the Assembly coincides with the day on which the match against Atlético de Madrid will be played in Montjuïc. The meeting will be at 9:00 p.m.

It was last November 9 when the club announced the agreement sealed with the Oregon multinational to extend the contract that has bound them since 1998. With this agreement, its validity will be extended until 2038. Although the official statement did not offer details about it As reported by La Vanguardia, Barça points out that, if the agreed variables are met, income could rise to 1.7 billion over the 14 years of the year. contract.

In the new contract, the payment is divided into two tranches: a first (2024-2028) to which about 48 more will be added to the current 60 million until reaching 108. In the remaining ten years of the contract, the improvement will be the 58 to 60 million over the current 60. It is expected that more details on the agreement reached will be made in the Assembly.





Anais Marti