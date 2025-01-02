On November 24, Barça announced the signing of point guard Raul Neto to cover the long-term loss of Nico Laprovittola, who will miss the entire season due to injury. A month later, Barça announced in a statement that the 32-year-old Brazilian will no longer be a Barça player after having reached a mutual agreement to end his relationship with the entity.

This contract ended on June 30, 2025. That is, its end occurs six months before what was initialed. This fact, according to the entity’s statement, occurs “after the international’s misfortune with injuries.” In his first game with the culés, which was the Clásico in the Euroleague, he was only able to play three minutes and scored five points, but he injured the abductor of his left leg. He was off the field for four weeks.

On December 27, he was able to return in the match against Red Star, but again he was only able to play three minutes. He injured the hamstring muscles of his left thigh and the expected recovery time is twelve weeks.

In the statement, the club “highlights the professionalism and excellent adaptation of Raul Neto” during his time at the Barça entity and wishes him “good luck” in the future. On the other hand, they add that Barça’s medical services have been made available to Raulzinho to “advise you in your recovery process.”