Ke Personajes, this great Argentine group that has been delighting all Peruvians with their songs in their unique and catchy style, returned to our country for the second time to give us a great artistic show full of salsa, cumbia, whales and songs that marked the hearts of all Peruvians through his presentation 'Dream Night in Peru' that took place at the Military Circle in Salaverry.

YOU CAN SEE: These characters return to Peru after conquering the national public

Peruvian sauce

The doors that opened at 7 pm had Kate Candela as the opening act delivering the fire of salsa through 'Wound', followed by 'Between a rock and a hard place', and 'Leave her'.

In addition, 'La Dura de la Salsa' was present, Brunella Torpocowho through the hard sauce delighted us with 'The cat under the rain'. Tropical music could not be missing with her 'Mix Selena', followed by a Peruvian cumbia repertoire where she played with the audience, continuing with 'Háblame de ti' and her 'Mix Guarachas' that made the entire audience dance. The new mom finished her presentation with 'That's how it was', providing a rhythm of sensuality on stage.

Brunella Torpoco was in charge of opening the Ke Personajes show. Photo: Mirian Torres/La República

Peruvian cumbia and urban rhythm

As the third opening act came the Argentine urban music BM with 'Come, mommy', followed by 'Best friends' and 'traitor'providing an urban reggaeton atmosphere. In his great style, our Peruvian singer Mauricio Mesones brought us a tropical trip with 'Don't play with the devil', followed by 'Schoolgirl' and 'Liar'closing with'The cumbia of love', giving the public a touch of Peruvianness.

And the fans couldn't wait any longer when they saw Emanuel Noir and his Argentine band enter the stage. Ke Characters, who entered showing a Peruvian flag on the projectors, a sign of love for our country. In this way, a night like no other was opened with rose in hand with 'Another day without seeing you'. The evening continued with a cover of Vilma Palma, 'Wet', after a calf 'Blank sheet'.

Fans of Ke Personajes rioted the Military Circle. Photo: Mirian Torres/La República

The night continued with 'Que lloro' and 'Mientes' to the rhythm of Argentine cumbia, causing euphoria in the audience who chanted loudly and danced to each of the Argentine quartet's songs.

Argentine cumbia with Peruvian lyrics

The characters surprised Peruvian fans by singing their latest musical premiere of 2023 'Por Dios que no' – a song created by the Peruvian author and composer Hugo Almanza -, their peculiar Argentine style made those present feel that folklore present in a ' Dream night in Peru'.

“Dance and enjoyment, dance and enjoyment, Peru” said the Argentine singer. Noir did not stop playing with his audience with 'How are you' and 'Ya fue', inviting everyone to have fun with his unique covers.

Ke Personajes lit up the Lima night. Photo: Mirian Torres/La República

A rose full of Ke Characters

A touch of romanticism could not be missing with 'Ya no Volveres', one of his latest releases to the rhythm of hip-hop, rap and cumbia, followed by 'Disfruto'.

At one point during his presentation, the vocalist gave the rose that he brought with him throughout the presentation to a fan, and then delighted her with 'Pobre corazón', one of his songs that made the hearts of the Military Circle vibrate. This first stage of its staging ended with 'And what happened' and 'Hey, woman'.

Tributes

Through the notes of the piano, Ke Personajes gave its audience a classic translated into Spanish: 'Bohemian Rhapsody', thus paying tribute to Queen. The version was accompanied by the audience's chorus, which surprised some fans.

With that very peculiar Argentine step, Emanuel Noir closed the presentation of Ke Personajes on this second visit to our country with 'Ojitos rojo' and 'Un weekend', one of his songs that set up the party and made all those who came to chant. enjoy the rhythm of Argentine cumbia that brought a luxury billboard from start to finish.

#Personajes #audience #vibrate #dream #night #Peru