Nine minutes of fury and archived practice thanks to a relentless Lewandowski. This is how Barça forgets a nightmare week which culminated with a clear knockout in the Clasico. He does it also thanks to a polished Lewandowski, who confirms himself as “Pichichi” with a great brace in five minutes, signing the fourth center in the last three outings. Ansu Fati completes the party a few minutes later to fix the result at 3-0, against a Villarreal in fact never in the game. The band of Xavi thus remains three points behind the Blancos.

Delicate commitment for the Blaugrana, with the obligation to take home the three points despite a long list of unavailable players. For the occasion, Xavi puts his hand to each department, preferring De Jong to Busquets and changing two thirds of the offensive department. Together with Lewandowski, an undisputed staple along with Ter Stegen, Pedri and Gavi, the Blaugrana coach chooses Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, getting every move right. Because the Pole is in the evening of grace and drives the central opponents mad, while the direction of the Dutchman makes the troop run wonderfully. The territorial supremacy of the Blaugrana is clear from the start and Xavi’s team is placed in the host half to stay there until the end of the game.

Lewa on fire

It does not take for the Blaugrana to break through, just about thirty minutes to take the measurements and understand how to hit. The Catalans understand they can hurt on the left and at 31 ‘they use an Alba-Lewa combination to open the dances: a splendid stop by the Pole who sends Pau Torres and Albiol to the bar, turnaround and winning right on a disoriented Rulli. Basically a sentence for the guests, who will never recover. On the contrary, another 4 ‘and the Catalans pass again, thanks again to the Pole, who punishes Rulli with a right-footed shot from the edge of the area to fly 11 goals in Liga, four more than the Borja Iglesias-Joselu duo. For Villarreal it is an unconditional surrender, so much so that at 38 ‘Ansu Fati closes the practice by pushing an easy ball into the goal received by Ferran Torres after a tightrope walk. The Blaugrana can thus dedicate themselves to putting the game to sleep in the second half without taking particular risks. On the contrary, in the last quarter of an hour there would also be room for poker, but the newcomer Raphinha and Ferran Torres waste two big opportunities from a few steps away. Not bad for a Barça that nevertheless hits the target and satisfies the demanding palate of the Camp Nou.