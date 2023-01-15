17:33
Beautiful Kuric suspension. 21-27 with less than six minutes to go
17:32
Diop’s free go inside. 21-25 at 6:31 break
17:30
Sanli needs Diop in his dunk attempt. The free kicks will come after Jasikevicius’ timeout. 19-25 at 6:31 intermission
17:29
Another from Diop on the offensive rebound. Less than seven minutes to the break. 19-25
17:27
Score Jokubaitis. 17-25
17:26
In second stubborn Diop on his own ruling. 17-23, 8 minutes from the break
17:24
Another solo triple from Kuric, the second in two plays. Site gets angry. Time-out. 15-23 at 8:51 half time
17:23
Kuric triple shot. 15-20
17:23
Until the kitchen Trice on the first play of the second quarter. 15-17
17:20
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 13-17 Barcelona
17:20
Mirotic’s of a lifetime. 13-17
17:19
Far Trice two point suspension. 13-15
17:19
And again Higgins. 11-15, 1 minute from the end of the first quarter
17:19
Free kicks for Diop. Outside and inside. 11-13 at 1:20 after the end of the first quarter
17:18
Another blaugrana attack with production by Higgins. Missing on him, two free throws that go inside. 10-13 at 1:38 to finish the first quarter
17:16
Triple by Rojas after the timeout. 10-11
17:14
Beautiful pass from Higgins to Sanli in the direct block after receiving the two against one. 7-11. Sito timeout at 2:11 to finish the first quarter
17:13
Higgnis comes out, Higgins hits the triple. Barça band play. 7-9
17:12
Difficult, but go in. Davis makes it 7-6
17:11
Free kicks for Anderson, who failed to return equality. Only one goes in. 5-6 at 3:55 to finish the first quarter
17:11
Barça plays the indirect well and Kalinic scores near the basket in superiority. 4-6 after six minutes of play
17:09
The first minutes of the game at the Palacio in which UCAM struggled to score, but showed its face in defense. 4-4 in and 5 minutes into the game
