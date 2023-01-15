17:33

Beautiful Kuric suspension. 21-27 with less than six minutes to go

17:32

Diop’s free go inside. 21-25 at 6:31 break

17:30

Sanli needs Diop in his dunk attempt. The free kicks will come after Jasikevicius’ timeout. 19-25 at 6:31 intermission

17:29

Another from Diop on the offensive rebound. Less than seven minutes to the break. 19-25

17:27

Score Jokubaitis. 17-25

17:26

In second stubborn Diop on his own ruling. 17-23, 8 minutes from the break

17:24

Another solo triple from Kuric, the second in two plays. Site gets angry. Time-out. 15-23 at 8:51 half time

17:23

Kuric triple shot. 15-20

17:23

Until the kitchen Trice on the first play of the second quarter. 15-17

17:20

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 13-17 Barcelona

17:20

Mirotic’s of a lifetime. 13-17

17:19

Far Trice two point suspension. 13-15

17:19

And again Higgins. 11-15, 1 minute from the end of the first quarter

17:19

Free kicks for Diop. Outside and inside. 11-13 at 1:20 after the end of the first quarter

17:18

Another blaugrana attack with production by Higgins. Missing on him, two free throws that go inside. 10-13 at 1:38 to finish the first quarter

17:16

Triple by Rojas after the timeout. 10-11

17:14

Beautiful pass from Higgins to Sanli in the direct block after receiving the two against one. 7-11. Sito timeout at 2:11 to finish the first quarter

17:13

Higgnis comes out, Higgins hits the triple. Barça band play. 7-9

17:12

Difficult, but go in. Davis makes it 7-6

17:11

Free kicks for Anderson, who failed to return equality. Only one goes in. 5-6 at 3:55 to finish the first quarter

17:11

Barça plays the indirect well and Kalinic scores near the basket in superiority. 4-6 after six minutes of play

17:09

The first minutes of the game at the Palacio in which UCAM struggled to score, but showed its face in defense. 4-4 in and 5 minutes into the game