This Thursday, Barça made official the sale of the 475 VIP seats over 30 years for 100 million euros to funds from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The club explains that these assets will help begin to pay off Spotify Camp Nou’s debt “before the first payment deadline is met during the 2025-26 season” and that they have been key “for the return to compliance with the rules of “LaLiga financial fair play”.

In that sense, they insist that the documentation was transferred to LaLiga before midnight on December 31, 2024, which is why Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor should have been registered. Something that happened temporarily due to the intervention of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which granted the “urgent precautionary measure.”

However, as president Joan Laporta already announced in Tuesday’s press conference, Barcelona does not reveal the names of its new partners from the Middle East due to contractual confidentiality issues. In any case, the club insists that the investment groups “after having been subjected to the mandatory review, have received a positive report from the Compliance Area, as well as a favorable report from the Economic Commission.”

Explaining the product, the statement states that the new business model is called PSL (Personal Seat License) and is based on the economic experiences of American sports entities, both the NFL and the NBA, as explained by this newspaper. “For FC Barcelona, ​​this operation represents the creation of a new intangible asset, based on this new business model in which investors acquire a VIP seat and, subsequently, are in charge, if they so consider it, of marketing it or making use of it.” from him personally,” explains the club. In this way, Barcelona considers that “it reduces the risk in the marketing process of this type of seats”, since it considers that “income is assured throughout the entire exploitation period.”

In the statement, the club attaches the favorable report from the entity’s Economic Commission which, together with the Compliance department, highlights that the sale of the PSL “does not in any case harm the income from traditional stadium tickets” nor does it constitute “an anticipated future income from them”, but from “new income from newly created assets/rights”.

Operations worth more than 50% of the total amount have been executed and entered

The Economic Commission explains that it is a 30-year agreement “for the right to use (transmissible) of 5.5% of all VIPS seats in the new stadium,” in addition to revealing that the product is supported by a report from the independent audit Ernst & Young, carried out between last November and December with “comparable PSL operations in relative markets in the transfer of 5,000 seats in sports stadiums in the United States and Spain.”

In the payment formula, as Laporta advanced, “operations worth more than 50% of the total amount have already been executed and entered.” And what remains “will be entered within a period of 18 months in the period between September 2025 and June 2026.”