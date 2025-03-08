There is already one of the largest fighting at the beginning of 2025 in mixed martial arts (MMA). One of the largest superstars of the UFC, Alex Pereira, will put into play his semi -stated weight title, for the fourth time in just 329 days, which is a record in the US company. The Brazilian conquered the division belt in November 2023 and last year defended him three times. Now, Magomed Ankalaev, the eternal Russian contender, will seek to dethrone the champion.

On the sports plane, the stellar combat of the UFC 313 will have a lot of crumb. It is usually said in the MMA that the fights are made by styles and, in this case, it is a lawsuit of sum complexity for Pereira, on paper. Although Both are considered as ‘strikers’that is, hitting, who like to exchange in the standing fight, the challenger to the Russian title has a good melee fight base that will try to use in combat.

From ABC MMA, we have selected three keys for each of them to take the victory. On the one hand, Pereira, will try to make a fight for ‘striking’ in the short distance. The Brazilian has been World Kickboxing champion and is a born fighting, so his greatest interest is that the lawsuit runs in the hit. In addition, it has A very powerful left hookit is his most lethal tool, with which he will try to knock Ankalev. Finally, you will have to apply a very active demolition and fight defensesince it is one of the skills that, a priori, will try to use the Russian.

On the other hand, Ankalaev will seek longboth in the distance of fighting, and in regards to the duration, which is agreed to five five -minute assaults. The Daguestaní already has some experience in 25 -minute lawsuits and will hope that, little by little, the Brazilian goes down his power of hitting. Of course, you will have to Use the aforementioned melee fighta key element in the fight. He will seek the demolition from the average and short distance, taking advantage of the ‘clinch’ to take the Brazilian to the ground. Once I managed to knock Pereira, you will have to take advantage of it. Therefore, it will be decisive the control on the ground and the hit on the canvas, You must try to keep the Brazilian there and add the largest number of possible significant blows.









There are other factors such as the use of kicking or cardio that will be of the utmost importance for each of the fighters to establish their strategy and take one of the most anticipated fighting of recent times. The winner will undoubtedly be very reinforced.