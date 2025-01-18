The Coliseum swallowed Barcelona’s good start to 2025. The traffic jam every year was repeated. Visit to the dentist chokes again. This is Teresa Street in Calcutta but there are few gifts and charitable works. The Blaugrana ended up deranged and without resources after falling into the final trap of Bordalás’ team, with constant anger. Out of its depth, Barça was not able to win in Getafe either with Flick. For the fifth time they left without the three points and the expected reaction of the Super Cup champion does not come, since they have forgotten to win in the League.

Even if you score 0-1 early, you won’t have a comfortable or peaceful game in Getafe. The Coliseum is a brick that is impossible to sink your teeth into. Furthermore, the square south of Madrid has become an indecipherable sudoku for Barcelona for some time.

This journey is anything but charming and enjoyable. Getafe has earned the label of official annoyance in the League, synonymous with having to sweat what is not written to get the points, because those from Bordalás are specialists in making few things happen on the pitch, in muddying the game to reduce spaces and opportunities.

The style of the azulones, the opposite of the electric rhythm and high circulation that Flick’s Barça likes, makes even the most zen rival writhe in itchy powder. And Barcelona ended up getting complicated despite taking the lead in the 10th minute. The goal was another example that nothing on the Coliseum field can be easy. Not even when Pedri invents a deep pass out of nowhere that cracks the entire local defense. Koundé received as if he were number nine, who surprised with his diagonal unmarking, but the French full-back could not dribble past David Soria. However, the goalkeeper could not block the ball and the Blaugrana defender, more offensive than ever, knew how to get the ball from him and end up putting it into the goal.

It had been five years and four months, since 2019, since Barça had celebrated a goal in this setting. But no one could claim victory ahead of time. Less if possible here. Because Bordalás’ team did not move one bit despite being behind on the scoreboard. But the game continued to be rough and abrupt, full of interruptions. As if it were an overcrowded bumper car track, on every play there was an obstruction and a footballer was thrown. Thus the game became confused and the minutes were consumed. Getafe were rubbing their hands even more when Raphinha headed into the side netting in the second clear opportunity for the visitors.

From a possible 0-2 it went to 1-1 in Getafe’s first dangerous approach. Coba shot with a thread and Iñaki Peña, a starter in the League after being a substitute in the Super Cup, stretched out to prevent the goal with the palm of his left hand. The Barcelona goalkeeper was unlucky as the rebound fell perfectly to Arambarri, who scored into an empty goal. Honey on flakes for the Madrid team, stingy in possession but prolific in intensity, who almost always won the duels and did not let Lamine Yamal shine.

The Barça trident, reunited again, came into play very little because all the actions were muddled. And among a sea of ​​legs and bodies, Lewandowski’s header went just wide without Koundé and Araújo being able to deflect it into the net.

With no inside play, Flick intervened with the introduction of De Jong for Casadó at half-time and Barça went one step further. The match turned into a little race and a chance from Arambarri led to another from Lamine Yamal in the other area that Duarte took under the sticks when Soria seemed beaten. That occasion encouraged Barcelona, ​​who brought in Dani Olmo at match time in search of more imagination and creation between the lines.

The Blaugrana threw themselves into attack, aware that victory was only worth it after their slump in November and December, and began to accumulate corners and blocked shots in their siege of Soria. Agonistic like few others, Getafe seemed to enjoy even more in those stressful minutes. Anyone else would have drowned, but the Azulones resisted in a Numantine way.

From outside the area, De Jong tried to break the routine with a right hand but David Soria flew in to show off. It was almost the last occasion because in the final stretch there was hardly any play, one of the specialties of underground football made in Getafe, which completely unnerved the Barcelona fans. Balde confronted Ismael, which caused another fight on the benches with Gavi and Bordalás saying everything to each other and having to separate them. Yellows and more yellows in added time that knew little for a Barça out of their minds because they saw their good start to 2025 cut short and that continued to delve deeper into the black legend of the Coliseum.