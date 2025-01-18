Singer The Weeknd donated one million dollars to support relief personnel and the reconstruction of areas affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles, which They have claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

The Canadian artist “has committed to donating $1 million to assist in relief efforts and support the firefighters who are bravely fighting the flames and to help residents displaced by the disaster,” the US World Food Program (WFP) reported in a statement this Friday.

The money will go to the LAFD Foundation (Los Angeles Fire Department), the GoFundMe Wildfire Relief Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bankhe added.

Abel Makkonen, the singer-songwriter’s first name, also rescheduled the release of his album, which was scheduled for January 25, to January 31 “out of respect for the victims and the crisis situation that Los Angeles County has been trying to respond to since January 7.

The Weeknd joins the artists carousel and entertainment personalities who have gone out of their way to support those affected by the flames.

The American star Taylor Swift as well as the actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Lee Curtis are some of the celebrities who have committed to financial donations for the victims.

For their part, other figures such as Eva Longoria joined the groups of volunteers who help with the recovery of the areas surrounding the Eaton fire, one of the focuses still active.

While the Mexican-American band Ruled Force rented a hotel to help families displaced by the wildfires, which still keep more than 80,000 people under evacuation orders.