Barça is still in free fall and it seems that it has not yet hit rock bottom. The Blaugrana team once again showed a very poor version this Tuesday night and lost to Girona, bottom of the Endesa League, and their participation in the final phase of the Copa del Rey becomes very complicated.

Joan Peñarroya’s men, increasingly questioned, arrived at Fontajau with the same number of victories as defeats in the league championship – seven and seven – and aware that only victory was enough for them to depend on themselves in the cup dream. However, an overwhelming start by the local team from the three-point line, which was confirmed at the end of the first quarter, with a 75% success rate in three-pointers, already foreshadowed that it would be a difficult night for Barça, not very successful and weak in the rebounds. And so it was.

The dynamic changed, especially in the third quarter, with a Barça that, led by a great Anderson, with 25 points, was able to turn the score around and dominate by nine points. However, Bàsquet Girona, supported by a packed pavilion, had a great last quarter and led by Iroegbu, also with 25 points and author of the decisive basket two seconds from the end, managed to come back and win, for the first time in the league. , to the Blaugrana team, although it does not leave the bottom of the classification.

Barça, for its part, remains ninth and is obliged to win its next two games and wait for a carom to participate in the Copa del Rey.