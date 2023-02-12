Last December the Scuderia Ferrari had laid the foundations for the 2023 season with the announcement of the new Team Principal Frederic Vasseur, passed to the court of Maranello after six years spent in Sauber, subsequently renamed Alfa Romeo. The Frenchman, who came to replace the outgoing Mattia Binotto, was supposed to manage the passage of the Swiss team to ad Audia reality ready for its debut in Formula 1 in 2026.

A plan that however fell through due to the transfer to Ferrari, with Sauber continuing its project in the meantime with the new team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi together with Andreas Seidl as new CEO. However, the negotiations for Vasseur’s passage to Ferrari would not have been particularly hindered by Audi, as admitted by the French engineer in some statements released to the media. Going back to the period of the first contacts with the Reds, Vasseur would not have found strong opposition from the German manufacturer, on the contrary: “When I got the call from Ferrari, I didn’t share it with everyone – has explained – It was my reflection, and I’ve discussed it with John Elkann, but I haven’t shared it with anyone at Audi prior to the announcement. But then I spoke to someone from Audi, and I was told that you can’t refuse an offer from Ferrari“.

A dry answer that quickly put an end to the relationship between Sauber and Vasseur, even if the latter does not forget the whole period he lived in Hinwil: “It’s a challenge – he added – you shouldn’t think you have an easy life in Formula 1, but the Sauber will remain in my thoughts and in my heart. I had a great relationship with all the team members, to whom I wish the best for the future.”