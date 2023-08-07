Double the value the company received when Catterton L acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock in 2021. The stock market plans are not entirely illogical. The beloved and maligned Birkenstock sandals are more popular than ever.

This is largely due to the hype surrounding the footwear after the movie Barbie came out at the end of last month. The new Hollywood blockbuster features actress Margot Robbie (Barbie) rocking pink stilettos in a glamorous pink dress. But the novelty is in the film’s tail when Robbie appears on screen wearing an unusual shoe choice: pink Birkenstocks.

In the US, the pink model Arizona was sold out very quickly, business newspaper knows Handelsblatt. With this, the shoe now also seems to convince the doubters. Incidentally, the marketing machine was started by American actress Kristen Stewart and influencer Kendall Jenner. They previously praised the health slippers on social media. Last year, the company achieved a turnover of 1.24 billion euros, the gross profit amounted to 435 million euros.