although the movie ‘Barbie’, inspired by a character for children, not suitable for children under 13 years of age, has proven that it can generate a whole pink stir in the world with its philosophical plot starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. With high expectations endorsed by critics, thousands have already gone to see it and such attendance has resulted in a resounding success at the box office and has positioned itself as one of the best releases of 2023.

According to Bloomberg, Warner Bros reported this Sunday that the film has achieved an impressive gross of US$53 million in its third week of projection in the United States and Canada, and added, in addition, another US$74 million internationally.

With these figures, the film has brought in a total of $459.4 million in the domestic market alone, and on this very day, it has staggeringly surpassed the $1 billion mark in global revenue.

