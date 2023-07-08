By: Sandro Mairata

Margot Robbie has been going around the world. At 33 years old on July 2, the Australian actress and producer is on one of the promotional tours most intense that have been seen in these months —perhaps years—, walking pink carpets in cities like Sydney, Seoul and Mexico City. On July 20, Barbie, the film in which she co-stars with ryan goslingAmérica Ferrera and a long cast that includes Simu Liu (star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Dua Lipa in supporting roles.

That date coincides with the premiere of oppenheimer, the long-awaited new film from director Christopher Nolan, and with the release a week before Mission: Impossible: Death Judgment Part 1, Robbie is not going to back down. Her media presence in head-to-toe pink Barbie is relentless—pausing her years-long exclusive partnership with Chanel to port designs for other brands—and the term “barbiecore” has flooded the web in reference to inexhaustible marketing. of the film; meanwhile, Internet users have coined the term “barbenheimer” in the face of what is predicted to be a clash of blockbusters.

La República participated in the conference of its most recent stop in Mexico, where Robbie, Ferrera and Gosling answered questions from the specialized press.

Scene. Ryan Gosling (Ken) and Margot Robbie (Barbie). Photo: diffusion

“It was not a difficult challenge per se, but a very fun one”says Robby. The question was how difficult it was for her to enter the pink world of a doll like Barbie. “We approach it based on interesting conversations every day. One day we had a challenge: how are we going to present this or that? So we sat down to discuss it. It was fun finding creative solutions, playing to cross the limits of the structure of the story, of the world in which we moved. This was made funnier by the juxtaposition of the obviously fantastical settings of Barbie’s life versus the real world she is later exposed to.”

In the words of Robbydressed in a yellow and pink minidress: “It’s been an incredible opportunity for adults like us to be able to have fun putting ourselves in these situations, especially when there’s so much art involved.”

The playful spirit surfaced in Robbie during the pre-production stage. “They asked me if there was anything special that I wanted the film to have, and I asked for three things,” explains Robbie. “I wanted to be able to go down a slide, I wanted the pool to be there, and I wanted the mermaid element to be included.” América Ferrera comments: “The incredible thing was being able to sit in a pink convertible, it was a surreal moment for me. The car was controlled by another person with a remote control and what I was wondering was if I could take it home”.

Ferrera, known for the American version of ‘Ugly Betty’, says that she will not forget the effort to find the balance to make them look like dolls, but at the same time flesh and blood, capable of transmitting emotions, and practical visual effects to preserve the illusion of a fantasy world.

Gosling takes it more lightly. The Canadian plays Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend: “I learned from my character that we all need a Ken in our lives,” he says. “But also that you have to set very clear boundaries when you have someone like Ken in your life.” Director Greta Gerwig also received mentions from Ferrera. “I’m happy that Greta decided to tell this story from the angle of Barbie coming of age,” she says, “especially since Barbie doesn’t exist without humans. We create her, we play with her, we project our thoughts and ideals onto her, and all the girls who play with Barbie grow up to be adult women. To explore coming of age by holding on to that aspirational childhood connection to whatever Barbie has left us with, I think is remarkable.”

“I recognize that there is an aspirational aspect to Barbie,” says Robbie, who also produces the film, “but in the end, the message we want to convey is ‘You’re doing well in life, don’t stop being who you are’”.

