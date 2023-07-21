‘Barbie’ in live action is the PREMIERE most awaited by all, since they await to see the adaptation of the famous Mattel doll to the big screen. However, on this occasion, the generations that will not be able to view the film are the under 13 years. Yes ok Barbie It has been characterized by its more than 50 tapes suitable for the general public, this time children who do not meet the required age will need an adult to accompany them.

This is because, according to the Motion Picture Association, the film starring margot robbie and Ryan Gosling is not suitable for a general public classification, but what would be the reason for that? If you have not yet seen the film, we inform you that the content that we will discuss below can be considered as spoilers.

Why is ‘Barbie’ not suitable for children?

'Barbie' contains scenes that are not suitable for children.

This is due to the fact that, being a live action, ‘Barbie’ contains sequences of shirtless men, in the case of Ken, and others in which suggestive language is spoken, including sexual innuendos. For this reason, the entity in charge of classifying films in the United States, the Motion Picture Association, recommended placing the film as PG-13; that is, children under 13 years of age will need to be accompanied by an adult to see ‘Barbie’.

Which ‘Barbie’ scenes were rated 13+?

In most of the sequences, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, appears shirtless.

According to the parental guide of the IMDb web portalthe live action of ‘Barbie’ has received comments that it contains scenes classified into categories of sex, nudity and blasphemy. However, the scenario is not so dire as to be alarming, since those parts of the film were listed as such for using language that hints at sexual intercourse, mentions genitalia, and also, unbelievable as it may seem, because Ken is shirtless most of the time. On the other hand, you will often hear ‘Barbie’ characters swear using words like “shit**”, “damn**” or “b***”.

