The volume of information about the inhabitants of the Russian Federation (database strings containing email, phone number and other data) for six months exceeded the total number of Russians, Izvestia was told at DLBI (a service for searching for leaks on the Web).

If in the first half of 2022, attackers posted 77.8 million records, then for the same period of this year – already 188.7, experts say. Information about one person can be contained in several databases.

Roskomnadzor provided similar data.

“In the first half of the year, 76 incidents were recorded, about 177 million records about citizens got into the network. For comparison: for the same period last year, 19 facts of personal data leaks were recorded, during which about 45 million records got into the public domain, ”confirmed the trend in the federal service.

According to Rosstat, the number of inhabitants of the country is 146.4 million.

“More than 90% of leaks, as before, are related to the activities of Ukrainian hackers and represent dumps (structure) of databases of content management systems, the unloading of which could become possible as a result of hacking using vulnerabilities in CMS components that were not updated in time,” said DLBI founder Ashot Oganesyan.

The most active hacker groups are NLB, UHG and IT Army of Ukraine, Andrey Arsentiev, head of analytics and special projects at the InfoWatch Group of Companies, added. Attacks by the Belarusian opposition group Cyber-Partisans also led to several leaks, the expert noted.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Society drains: the volume of data leaks for six months exceeded the number of residents of the Russian Federation