Judo | Martti Puumalainen made judo history: won the Masters final

Martti Puumalainen won the world number one in the final.

Judoka Martti Puumalainen is practically certain to be Finland’s Olympic representative at next year’s Paris Olympics. This was confirmed on Sunday, when Puumalainen, 26, made a historic trick and won the Masters competition in Hungary.

No Finn had previously won the Judo Masters tournament.

In the final match of the over 100 kilos series, Puumalainen defeated Tajikistan, number one in the world rankings Temur Rakhimov. Puumalainen defeated all his other opponents on Sunday. There were five matches in total.

The Masters included the best 32 in the world ranking.

The tournament gives you the second most Olympic points right after the World Championships. The Puumalainen was eleventh in the Olympic ranking before the Masters, but now the points have almost doubled and he is right at the top.