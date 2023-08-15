the american movie “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig, has been withdrawn from cinemas in Algeria today August 14. Despite having been released on July 21, the Ministry of Culture, without issuing an official statement, ordered its immediate withdrawal, which has fueled concerns about an episode of censorship in the country.

The withdrawal of the film, which still lacks an official explanation, has generated criticism and speculation. According to the digital newspaper 24H Algérie, the distributor MD Ciné and several theaters in cities such as Algiers, Constantine and Oran received a circular from the Ministry of Culture last Sunday, in which they were instructed to withdraw the film due to an alleged “attack on (religious) morality”.

One of the theaters affected by this measure is the recently opened Garden City TMV multiplex in the capital. The film was removed from its listings this week, being replaced by other foreign films, including “Oppenheimer,” which contains nudity and sexual content. This difference in the treatment of movies has led netizens to question the reasons behind the “Barbie” ban.

‘Barbie’ is withdrawn by the Algerian Minister of Culture.

This act of censorship in Algeria is added to similar actions taken in other countries in the region. Kuwait and Lebanon also pulled the film, claiming it promoted homosexuality and questioned traditional family values.

Since its premiere three weeks ago, “Barbie” has attracted nearly 400,000 viewers, generating unusual demand in a country where the number of movie theaters has declined significantly in recent years.. Currently, around twenty rooms remain, in contrast to the 450 that existed before the country’s independence in 1962.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film opened on July 20 and was released in Algeria on August 14. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The film industry in Algeria has faced difficulties in recent years, including the withdrawal of public subsidies at the end of 2021 following the dissolution of the Development Funds for Art, Technique and the Film Industry (Ftadic), which has led to the cancellation of several projects.

In related news, the Audiovisual Regulation Authority (Arav) announced the temporary suspension of the private television network Essalam TV last Friday. This occurred after the broadcast of a foreign film with content that was considered “contrary to the precepts of Islam and the customs of society.” The network later apologized for the incident and took disciplinary action against the person responsible. In another case, the UK-based channel El Adjawaa TV was shut down permanently in November for broadcasting images deemed “immoral”.

