The death toll from the explosion in Makhachkala rose to 12, 50 people were injured. This was reported on August 15 by the Ministry of Health in the Republic of Dagestan.

Two children are said to be among the dead.

“The victims are provided with all the necessary assistance in large hospitals in Makhachkala, for this there is everything necessary, additional teams of doctors have been sent,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

The explosion in Makhachkala became known the day before, on August 14. As specified in the press service of the city administration, the explosion occurred in a car service building near the Globus shopping center.

Later, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Republic of Dagestan reported that a fire had occurred at the Nafta gas station, which is located next to the car service. The head of the republic, Sergei Melikov, also confirmed the incident and took the situation under his personal control. It is noted that the fire area is 500 square meters. m.

Izvestia showed footage of the moment of the explosion at the gas station. They show that as a result of the explosion, the windows of cars that were nearby were broken.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan indicated that there was a high risk of repeated fires, since only two tanks out of eight exploded.

Izvestia correspondent Muslim Bekmurzaev visited the fire extinguishing site. He noted that a strong heat is felt at the place, it is difficult to breathe from strong smoke.

First Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Viktor Fisenko flew to the region to organize assistance to the victims.