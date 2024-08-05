Club Deportivo Guadalajara suffered a new failure by being eliminated in the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024 by tying against San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxywith whom he lost both penalty shootouts.
In this way, the red and white team led by Fernando Gago will have to concentrate again exclusively on the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, where its next matches will be until August 24, visiting Tigres UANL and at home against FC Juárez on the corresponding dates 5 and 6.
But the team will not be able to bring forward these matches because these rivals are still competing in the tournament in the United States, so if they think about bringing forward any match, it will have to be from another round.
In addition to the Sacred Flock, the Mexican teams that have already been left out of Leagues Cup 2024 They are: Monterrey, Tijuana, Querétaro, Puebla and Atlético de San Luis,
However, of these clubs, the Guadalajara team has already faced Xolos and Gallos Blancos, so the options to advance a game could be against Rayados on Matchday 10 which is scheduled for September 28 at the Akron Stadium and against Puebla on October 25 at the Akron Stadium corresponding to Matchday 14, finally against Atlético de San Luis on Matchday 17 on November 9 at home.
It should be noted that, as of yet, there is no official version regarding the board’s decision to bring forward any commitment.
