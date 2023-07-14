Barbara Torres is being harshly criticized on social networks, this after letting him know not only Wendy Guevarabut to the rest of The House of the Famous Mexicothat she is not a woman, which sparked a lot of controversy and even made her partner cry.

In social networks, everyone witnessed the comment of Barbara Torreswho in the end made Wendy Guevara cry because it made her feel uncomfortable, which caused the hell team to defend her, because they let her know that in The House of the Famous Mexico and outside the influencer is a woman.

And it is that both Barbie Juarez as Barbara Torres began to comment that as women they should be united, but they did not think of Wendy Guevarawho despite having said that naturally she is a man, did not care how they treated her, but it was her colleagues who supported her on the Televisa reality show.

For those who don’t know, Barbara Torres He has earned the anger of social networks for his way of playing, they also assure that he only likes to create characters to be able to advance to the final situation that more than one seems unfair on his part.

“Barbara’s poor husband because on Sunday we will return it to him”, “I love the reaction of Poncho and Sergio and Wendy turns to see them with a sad face in case she couldn’t stand Barbara even less now”, “And that the way she that Poncho and Sergio speak to her do not justify Barbara, but they use everything in their favor,” the networks write.

