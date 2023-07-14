The celebrations for 75 years of Porsche continue at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Zuffenhausen-based car manufacturer presented the Vision 357 Speedster concept car at the British event dedicated to engines, a car that pays homage to the brand’s past by looking at the first line of cars and the sports car imagined by Ferry Porsche. The Porsche Vision 357 Speedster uses the technology of the 718 GT4 e-performance, with the powertrain that instead derives from the Mission R. Finally, the chassis is based on that of the 718 GT4 Clubsport. Following its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the prototype will be on display at this year’s Rennsport Reunion in the United States at the end of September.

The design

Design-wise, this concept car has a compact and shorter windshield, typical of a speedster. On the right side of the car there is a soft top like the ones that were once commonly used for open sports cars. The driver’s headrest appears to be suspended in the air by the rollover protection element made of carbon behind it. Immediately behind it are the charging socket and the anchorage for the typical speedster convertible top.

The Porsche Vision 357 Speedster livery

A two-tone livery was chosen for the Vision 357 Speedster, with two shades of gray, Marble Gray and Grivelo Gray Metallic, a clear reference to the dawn of motorsport. A darker shade characterizes the bumpers and front wings, a choice that serves to better protect the livery from any stray stones during the races. The front wheels are also painted in Grivelo Gray Metallic. The whole is rounded off by contrasting details in Blu Miami, used for example for the quick release mechanisms of the wraparound front hood. The anniversary logo featuring the large number “75” and the two dates “1948” and “2023” are done in Grivelo Gray Metallic and Blu Miami, an original alternative to the decorative elements of the Vision 357 coupé, where opted for red as an additional color. In addition, cartoon-style unicorns are depicted in front of the rear wheels. The mythical creature was redesigned specifically for the concept car by Porsche’s creatives, who also worked on the vibrant “Speedster” logo. The cameras replace the exterior mirrors and, as was the case with previous classic models, are not positioned on the doors but further up on the fenders. In the 357 open-top they are characterized by a new shape, optimized from an aerodynamic point of view, which recalls the wings.

The other details

Other details of the exterior line are shared with the sister concept car: the four-point light signature on the front is characterized by a rounded profile that recalls that of the Porsche 356. The rear light clusters are placed under a gradient milled point pattern. Another eye-catcher on the first Porsche model line is the vertical grille motif in the rear section, into which the third brake light has been elegantly integrated. The wide track gives the car a spirited posture, as well as improving its stability when driving. The 20-inch rims are in magnesium and equipped with carbon fiber hub caps and with a single nut tightening. They are also visually reminiscent of a legendary Porsche model: the 356 A and later the 356 B with drum brakes were fitted with wheels with a particularly wide 205-millimeter PDC.