Barbara Rey sat down on a television set again to tell his truth about his relationship with the king emeritus, Juan Carlos I. In this case, the star spoke with Santi Acosta, to whom she told what it was like your first private meeting with the Spanish monarch.

“If I told you that I was in love, I would be lying,” she answered the presenter when he asked her. “I can’t fall in love with a person just by talking on the phone,” he said. “Besides, the conversations we had were not about love“, revealed.

In one of those calls, the king would propose to meet in person. “They picked me up in a Mercedes van. and I dressed so that I wouldn’t be recognized,” she described. “He was talking about oil, although I didn’t notice,” the star recalled.

“When the body asked for it, He took me by the hand and took me into one of the rooms, but I don’t like to describe those things.“, she recounted her first sexual contact with Juan Carlos I. “I would have liked there to have been some details, or that he had been more affectionate verbally,” she lamented.

After that, they continued talking on the phone, according to the interviewee. “We saw each other very often, because, although He had his trips and obligations, always I was looking for a way to see myself“he explained.