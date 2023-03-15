Almost 20 years after “My brother’s wife”, Bárbara Mori and Christian Meier will meet for the filming of a new film in Peruvian territory: “Mistura”, a film in which the food of our country will have a relevant role, within what would be a story of love and passion between the protagonists. For this, the popular Ruby He is already on national soil to soon start filming with the heartthrob of “Sparrow” (one of the most famous series on local TV).

Specifically, diners shared images from the famous Pescados Capitales restaurant, where Mori was tasting marine stews.

They capture Bárbara Mori in a Peruvian restaurant. Photo. Instarandula (via El Comercio)

What will “Mistura” be about?

“Mixture” It will be set in Peru in the 1960s. The plot will bring us closer to Norma, a woman who has been abandoned by her husband and, furthermore, suffers the contempt of an elitist society in the capital city. Despite these adversities, she chooses to change her life and get ahead.

In that situation, the protagonist gathers several people from various communities to launch her own restaurant. What she does not suspect is that, in these new places, she will discover inputs with which she can do wonders in Peruvian cuisine.

Christian Meier and Bárbara Mori were emotionally linked in the past and now they would star in a fictitious romance. Photo: Composition LR/Christian Meier/Instagram/AFP

Cast of “Mistura”

Barbara Mori as Norma.

Christian Meier as Norma’s husband.

Marco Zunino as a television presenter.

Magaly Solier as Norma’s cook.

For now, those mentioned are some of the stars that will be in the cast, since the details of the full cast have not yet been revealed. Fans await more national and international talent to meet on screen. How long will we have to wait? It is not yet known, but it is possible that the film will hit theaters in early or mid-2024.