Every time there is an opportunity Nintendo He launches video game commercials in his store to switches, either from third-party companies or also titles from their own specialized development studios. And this time they did not want to leave out Pi Day, taking it as an excuse to continue with sales of many titles in the digital format that is gradually becoming more solid.

For those of you who are not so familiar, the day of Piis carried out March 14, a date to celebrate the existence of a mathematical constant, which has been very significant throughout history. The date chosen was the most representative of the number 3/14, since it has been known for a long time with the figure of 3.1416.

And with this in mind, Nintendo recommends games whether they’re math-related or involve pie (that’s right, pie). Here is the recommended list:

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

–Stardew Valley

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons

–Eastward

–HARVESTELLA

–Disney Dreamlight Valley

– Overcooked! All You Can Eat

It is worth mentioning that some of these video games have discounts and others do not, since it is simply a matter of recommending something that is somehow related to the celebration. In fact, the sale on the day of Marioso there will be a few weeks left for interesting discounts to come back to switches.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: I honestly don’t remember this Pi day thing, but it’s all a good excuse to try video games. In the catalog there are very good ones that are worth taking a look at. More for those who haven’t played Breath of The Wild yet.