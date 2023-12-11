On Monday, the British inquiry into the management of the Covid-19 crisis heard from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who defended his decisions and downplayed his role during the pandemic.

Sunak, who was finance minister during the outbreak of the new coronavirus that causes Covid, was questioned.

Sunak began his testimony by apologizing, saying he was “deeply sorry to all those who have lost loved ones and family members and to all those who have suffered in different ways throughout the pandemic.”

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 230,000 people in the United Kingdom, and the Inquiry is currently looking into British governance and political management during the outbreak of the virus.

But he stressed, from the beginning of his evidence, that the decision-maker was then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that his role as former Chancellor of the Exchequer was to provide information on the economic consequences of the measures envisaged.

He denied that there had been any “clash between the public health and economic sectors,” explaining, “There were a certain number of repercussions, many socio-economic repercussions and repercussions on education, mental health, and the judicial system, in addition to the purely economic repercussions,” considering that it is important that Public authorities examine them all.

The work of the independent investigation committee, headed by former Judge Heather Hallett, is expected to continue until 2026.

In the first stage, this committee looked at the United Kingdom’s preparations to confront the health crisis. Following its current study of the political management of the crisis, it will look at the impact of the spread of Covid-19 on the health system, on the vaccination programme, and on the distribution of necessary equipment to the population.