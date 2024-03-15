In a statement to the PF, the former Air Force commander stated that the initiative to present the document came from the then Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

Former Air Force commander Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior told the PF that he refused to receive the draft that would be the state of siege decree and GLO to keep the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Presidency. Baptista reported having been invited to a meeting with the then Minister of Defense Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and the other commanders of the Armed Forces to present a draft. The military man replied that he would not admit the hypothesis of a coup. The testimonies of Baptista Jr. and other targets of the operation Tempus Veritatis, from the PF, had their confidentiality broken by minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), this Friday (15.mar.2024). Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 5 MB).