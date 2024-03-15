Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 21:11

The former commander of the Air Force, Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, reported in a statement to the Federal Police the climate of tension that marked the meeting, in December 2022, in which the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) probed the leadership of the Armed Forces about the attempted coup d'état. He stated that he did not accept receiving the draft discussed by Bolsonaro, got up from the table and left the room.

The brigadier also reported that, in another meeting, in which Bolsonaro once again raised the hypothesis of a coup d'état, through the Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO), state of defense or state of siege, the former head of the Army Marco Antônio Freire Gomes was adamant. “General Freire Gomes stated that, if (Bolsonaro) attempted such an act, he would have to arrest the President of the Republic”, declared Baptista Junior in the statement. When contacted, Bolsonaro's defense did not officially speak out.

'Knowledge and review'

The meeting, on December 14, 2022, was called by the then Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira. There, Nogueira told the commanders that he had a draft that he would like to present for “knowledge and review”. Baptista Junior said he asked: “Does this document provide for the new elected president not to assume the position?” The indications are in the brigadier's statement to the PF, within the Tempus Veritatis investigations.

Baptista Junior and Freire Gomes told investigators that they were against Bolsonaro's plans. The former Navy commander, Almir Garnier Santos, aligned with the former president, would have made troops available.

Anderson Torres

Also according to the brigadier, in meetings with the commanders of the Forces and the then Minister of Defense, Bolsonaro presented options to resolve what he called a possible “institutional crisis”, if he lost the elections. In this context, Baptista Junior implicated the former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres, highlighting that he participated in one of the meetings with the heads of the Armed Forces, in which he “sought to highlight legal aspects that would support the exceptional measures”.

Torres' statement to the PF on the matter was marked by denials, the main one regarding his participation in meetings in which the anti-democratic plot was discussed. However, in addition to Baptista Junior, former Army commander Marco Antônio Freire Gomes also questioned Torres' version, in whose house a “coup draft” was found. The military points to Torres' presence in at least one meeting with Bolsonaro and the top leadership of the Forces to discuss the coup.

“The former minister, cited in a generic and vague way by two witnesses, clarifies that there was a serious mistake in the statements given”, said lawyer Edmar Novaki, who defends Torres.

It is recorded in the statement made to the PF: “The deponent (Baptista Junior) made it clear to Bolsonaro, in one of these meetings, that such institutes would not serve to keep the then President of the Republic in power after January 1, 2023. The former -president was scared. The then Army commander, Freire Gomes, also tried to convince the then president not to use the aforementioned instruments.”

Between the 1st and 19th of November 2022, the brigadier went to the Palácio da Alvorada five times, on orders from the former president. According to the military officer, Bolsonaro was initially resigned to the outcome of the elections, but later appeared to hope to reverse his defeat at the polls with allegations of fraud.

The brigadier was asked by investigators if he believed there had been fraud in the elections. He stated that, “according to the results obtained by the Inspection Commission of the Ministry of Defense, he is certain that there was no fraud in the electronic voting system”.

Baptista Junior also reported meeting with General Augusto Heleno, former minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), in São José dos Campos (SP), during graduation at the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA).

'Astonished'

According to the brigadier, Heleno was “astonished” and “did not talk” when he received a denial of a coup attempt from the main name of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). When contacted directly and through his lawyer, Heleno did not respond to the Estadão until the publication of this text.

The meeting took place, according to the PF document, on December 16, 2022, when current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had already won that year's election. The conversation between Heleno and Baptista Junior began when the former head of the GSI asked if the brigadier could reserve a seat for him on a FAB flight to quickly return to Brasília as per Bolsonaro's orders.

Heleno was at his grandson's graduation and tried to convince Bolsonaro to give up the personal call, which was denied by the former president, according to the document. Baptista Junior said that it was at that moment that he took Heleno to a private room and stated “categorically” that the FAB would not “agree with any movement of democratic rupture”. He also said he had asked Heleno to take the message to the former president, who had called a last-minute meeting with the commanders on a weekend.

The then FAB commander was not summoned to meet with Bolsonaro. General Heleno then “was stunned and stopped talking”, according to Baptista Junior, who piloted the Brazilian Air Force plane returning to the federal capital. The former GSI chief minister was on the flight.