Construction workers had demolished the facade of a dilapidated farmhouse in the British county of Kent on Tuesday. The work “Morning Has Broken” by the artist Banksy was unknowingly destroyed.

“Morning Has Broken”: This handout photo, approved by Banksy’s Instagram account, shows the demolition of the old farmhouse. Image: dpa

EA previously unknown Banksy work appears to have been destroyed before it was recognized as such. The mysterious British street artist posted several pictures on his Instagram account on Wednesday, showing one of his works on the facade of a derelict house. You can see the outline of a boy who appears to be standing at a window and pushing aside a curtain made of corrugated iron. It is titled “Morning Has Broken”.

The silhouette of a cat can be seen next to him. But one of the pictures also shows that the facade is no longer there. Next to the rubble are an excavator, a container and a man wearing a safety vest and hardhat.

According to the British news agency PA, the building is an old farmhouse in the town of Herne Bay in the English county of Kent. Local news site KentOnline, citing a demolition company, reported that work on the 16th-century building only began on Tuesday. As a result, neither the workers nor the owner had any idea that it was a Banksy work. “Realizing it was a Banksy makes me sick,” the site quoted one of the men as saying.