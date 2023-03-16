Realme has confirmed the launch of the C55 smartphone on March 22nd. Realme has already officially unveiled the strategic updates of the C series and now the first updated C55 is about to arrive. Francis Wong, CEO of realme Europe, said, “Realme positions its updated C-series as the champion of the industry, aiming to offer functions that go beyond expectations and democratize signature features to enhance the user experience.” .” Realme C55 will have a 64MP main camera in the segment and is the first C-series product to feature a high-end sensor with a pixel size of 0.7μm and an optical format of 1/2″, the same sensor used on realme GT Master Edition.C55 is equipped with up to 16GB dynamic RAM and 256GB ROM.It also adopts Android 13 & UI 4.0 for the first time in the series.In addition, the C55 will be the first product equipped with the “Mini Capsule” function, which extends to the left and right of the punch-hole of the phone’s selfie camera, a feature clearly carried over from the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro.