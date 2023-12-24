DLondon police have arrested a second suspect over a dismantled stop sign containing an alleged Banksy artwork. The man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, the Metropolitan Police said. According to investigators, the man is between 40 and 50 years old.

A first suspect was arrested on Saturday. The man, aged between 20 and 30, has been released on bail and is due to appear again in mid-March. The traffic sign was replaced so as not to endanger anyone.

The stop sign showed three aircraft that resembled drones. Photos of the work were uploaded to Banksy's official Instagram account on Friday. This is how the Briton usually announces his authorship. After just one hour, the post had collected more than 270,000 likes.

A short time later, two men had taken down the stop sign. Who they were and why they did this was unclear. Investigators said they were aware of the video footage shared about the case. They called on witnesses to come forward with information.

Banksy, who works anonymously, is one of the most famous contemporary artists. He initially did not give a title for the pictures of the stop sign. It was considered possible that the artist opposed the use of drones to specifically kill people. The USA is accused of using “Predator” drones to kill suspected terrorists.