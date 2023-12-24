The Minister of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that complete demobilization in the state is possible only after the end of the conflict. He spoke about this in an interview with the Public TV channel, published on Sunday, December 24.

“We can use the word “demobilization” only after the is over <...> we have found solutions that will enable a person who has been in the perimeter for two years to understand what the rules will be for him to take a break or be partially dismissed. We are working on this legally, legislatively, and technically,” the minister shared.

In addition, Umerov explained that at the moment mobilization in Ukraine has been “demonized”: military service is perceived as punishment. He explained that the authorities are preparing a “mobilization matrix” that should be understandable to society.

“The main message is how you can enter the perimeter to serve the country, what will happen when you enter it, how we will train you, <...> what vacations will be and when, how you will finish serving and leave this perimeter while it lasts < special operation>,” he pointed out.

According to Umerov, if the country’s authorities want to help society, then they must say how and who they want to invite to the service, as well as what will happen to the person after its completion. That is why a bill is currently being prepared in Ukraine, the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, on December 23, the head of the aviation and air defense service of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Vasily Samovar, called on Ukrainians to prepare for total mobilization. He noted that if the Russian Federation continues “the current pace of transition of the economy to a military footing,” it will achieve success.

On December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky spoke at a press conference about the military’s proposal to call up another 500 thousand people. He did not confirm the exact figure, since there is no understanding in the country on the issue of military rotations and leaves for active military personnel.

Before this, on December 18, The Economist reported about the lack of fighters in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainians are not eager to serve, and military registration and enlistment offices are conducting raids in shopping centers and gyms, journalists said.

Ukraine has been under martial law since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.